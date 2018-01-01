59th Grammy Award nominees
**26 Texas born-or-based acts receive a total of 40 GRAMMY nominations**
59th Annual GRAMMY® Awards
For recordings released during the Eligibility Year October 1, 2015 through September 30, 2016.
Zuill Bailey (El Paso)
Best Classical Instrumental Solo for Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway (with the Nashville Symphony, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor)
Beyoncé (Houston)
Record Of The Year for Formation
Album Of The Year for Lemonade
Song Of The Year for Formation
Best Pop Solo Performance for Hold Up
Best Rock Performance for Don’t Hurt Yourself (featuring Jack White)
Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade
Best Rap/Sung Performance for Freedom
Best Music Video for Formation
Best Music Film for Lemonade
Tchad Blake (Baytown)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for Andrew Bird - Are You Serious
Edie Brickell (Dallas)
Best Musical Theater Album for Bright Star (with Steve Martin)
Leon Bridges (Fort Worth)
Best Music Video for River
Carol Burnett (San Antonio)
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling) for In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox
Kelly Clarkson (Burleson)
Best Pop Solo Performance for Piece By Piece (Idol Version)
Crowder (Texarkana)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for American Prodigal
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein (Austin)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media for Stranger Things Volume 1
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media for Stranger Things Volume 2
Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds (Austin)
Best Recording Package for Sunset Motel by Reckless Kelly
Kirk Franklin (Fort Worth)
Best Gospel Performance/Song for God Provides (with Tamela Mann)
Best Gospel Album for Losing My Religion
Best Rap/Sung Performance for Ultralight Beam (with Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, & The-Dream)
Best Rap Song for Ultralight Beam (with Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, & The-Dream)
Sarah Jarosz (Wimberley)
Best American Roots Performance for House Of Mercy
Best Folk Album for Undercurrent
Kris Kristofferson (Brownsville)
Best Americana Album for The Cedar Creek Sessions
La Maquinaria Norteña (Dallas)
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) for Generación Maquinaria Est. 2006
Miranda Lambert (Lindale)
Best Country Solo Performance for Vice
Best Country Song for Vice (with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne)
Demi Lovato (Dallas)
Best Pop Vocal Album for CConfident
Tamela Mann (Mansfield)
Best Gospel Performance/Song for God Provides (with Kirk Franklin)
Steve Martin (Waco)
Best Musical Theater Album for Bright Star (with Edie Brickell)
Shane McAnally (Mineral Wells)
Best Country Song for Vice (with Miranda Lambert and Josh Osborne)
Maren Morris (Arlington)
Best New Artist
Best Country Solo Performance for My Church
Best Country Song for My Church
Best Country Album for Hero
Willie Nelson (Austin)
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Pentatonix (Arlington)
Best Country Duo Group Performance for Jolene ( with Dolly Parton)
Andrew Savage (Dallas)
Best Recording Package for Parquet Courts – Human Performance
Snarky Puppy (Denton)
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for Culcha Vulcha
Solange (Houston)
Best R&B Performance for Cranes In The Sky
Christopher Theofanidis (Dallas)
Best Contemporary Classical Composition for Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto
Notes:
- Shadow Of Sirius by Jerry F. Junkin & The University Of Texas Wind Ensemble is included in both Best Engineered Album, Classical and Producer Of The Year, Classical.
- Undercurrent by Sarah Jarosz is included Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- Johnson: Considering Matthew Shepard by Craig Hella Johnson and Conspirarie is included in Best Surround Sound Album
- The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection by Kris Kristofferson also nominated for Best Album Notes
For information about the Texas Chapter of the Recording Academy, please visit https://www.grammypro.com/chapters/texas