59th Grammy Award nominees

**26 Texas born-or-based acts receive a total of 40 GRAMMY nominations**

For a list of all nominees, please visit:

http://www.grammy.com/nominees

The National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences

59th Annual GRAMMY® Awards

For recordings released during the Eligibility Year October 1, 2015 through September 30, 2016.

Zuill Bailey (El Paso)

Best Classical Instrumental Solo for Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway (with the Nashville Symphony, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor)

Beyoncé (Houston)

Record Of The Year for Formation

Album Of The Year for Lemonade

Song Of The Year for Formation

Best Pop Solo Performance for Hold Up

Best Rock Performance for Don’t Hurt Yourself (featuring Jack White)

Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade

Best Rap/Sung Performance for Freedom

Best Music Video for Formation

Best Music Film for Lemonade

Tchad Blake (Baytown)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for Andrew Bird - Are You Serious

Edie Brickell (Dallas)

Best Musical Theater Album for Bright Star (with Steve Martin)

Leon Bridges (Fort Worth)

Best Music Video for River

Carol Burnett (San Antonio)

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling) for In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox

Kelly Clarkson (Burleson)

Best Pop Solo Performance for Piece By Piece (Idol Version)

Crowder (Texarkana)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for American Prodigal

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein (Austin)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media for Stranger Things Volume 1

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media for Stranger Things Volume 2

Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds (Austin)

Best Recording Package for Sunset Motel by Reckless Kelly

Kirk Franklin (Fort Worth)

Best Gospel Performance/Song for God Provides (with Tamela Mann)

Best Gospel Album for Losing My Religion

Best Rap/Sung Performance for Ultralight Beam (with Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, & The-Dream)

Best Rap Song for Ultralight Beam (with Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, & The-Dream)

Sarah Jarosz (Wimberley)

Best American Roots Performance for House Of Mercy

Best Folk Album for Undercurrent

Kris Kristofferson (Brownsville)

Best Americana Album for The Cedar Creek Sessions

La Maquinaria Norteña (Dallas)

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) for Generación Maquinaria Est. 2006

Miranda Lambert (Lindale)

Best Country Solo Performance for Vice

Best Country Song for Vice (with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne)

Demi Lovato (Dallas)

Best Pop Vocal Album for CConfident

Tamela Mann (Mansfield)

Best Gospel Performance/Song for God Provides (with Kirk Franklin)

Steve Martin (Waco)

Best Musical Theater Album for Bright Star (with Edie Brickell)

Shane McAnally (Mineral Wells)

Best Country Song for Vice (with Miranda Lambert and Josh Osborne)

Maren Morris (Arlington)

Best New Artist

Best Country Solo Performance for My Church

Best Country Song for My Church

Best Country Album for Hero

Willie Nelson (Austin)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

Pentatonix (Arlington)

Best Country Duo Group Performance for Jolene ( with Dolly Parton)

Andrew Savage (Dallas)

Best Recording Package for Parquet Courts – Human Performance

Snarky Puppy (Denton)

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for Culcha Vulcha

Solange (Houston)

Best R&B Performance for Cranes In The Sky



Christopher Theofanidis (Dallas)

Best Contemporary Classical Composition for Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto

Notes:

Shadow Of Sirius by Jerry F. Junkin & The University Of Texas Wind Ensemble is included in both Best Engineered Album, Classical and Producer Of The Year, Classical.

Undercurrent by Sarah Jarosz is included Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Johnson: Considering Matthew Shepard by Craig Hella Johnson and Conspirarie is included in Best Surround Sound Album

The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection by Kris Kristofferson also nominated for Best Album Notes

For information about the Texas Chapter of the Recording Academy, please visit https://www.grammypro.com/chapters/texas