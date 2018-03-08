Young Texas Artists Music Competition

When:

March 8, 2018 to March 10, 2018

Where:

Crighton Theatre, 236 North Main Street, Conroe, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Young Texas Artists, Inc.

Susie Pokorski, Chair

1608 Pine Oak Drive, Conroe, TX 77304

(713) 574-9820

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Awards show, Singing contests

Classical instrumental and voice competition The Young Texas Artists Music Competition, an official music competition of the State of Texas, is a multidisciplinary classical music competition for ages 18-30 (20-32 for singers). Over $20,000 in prizes and performance opportunities are available for winners in divisions of Piano; Voice; Strings; and Winds, Brass, Percussion, Harp, and Guitar.

