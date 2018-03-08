Young Texas Artists Music Competition
When:
March 8, 2018 to March 10, 2018
Where:
Crighton Theatre, 236 North Main Street, Conroe, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Young Texas Artists, Inc.
Susie Pokorski, Chair
1608 Pine Oak Drive, Conroe, TX 77304
(713) 574-9820
Music:
Classical
Activities:
Awards show, Singing contests
Classical instrumental and voice competition The Young Texas Artists Music Competition, an official music competition of the State of Texas, is a multidisciplinary classical music competition for ages 18-30 (20-32 for singers). Over $20,000 in prizes and performance opportunities are available for winners in divisions of Piano; Voice; Strings; and Winds, Brass, Percussion, Harp, and Guitar.Back to the event calendar