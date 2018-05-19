Williamson County Symphony Orchestra 2017-2018 Season
When:
May 19, 2018
Where:
Old Settler's Park Lake Pavilion, 1001 Harrell Pkwy, Round Rock, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Williamson County Symphony Orchestra
John B. Gordon, Chairman of the Board
1007 Green Meadow
Round Rock, TX 78664
Music:
Classical, Pop
Activities:
Concert season
The Williamson County Symphony Orchestra a 501(c)(3) non-profit, founded to provide high quality and free performances to the residents in and around Williamson County, Texas. Concerts begin at 7:30pm. Many of our venues become standing room only, so come early for the best seats and closest parking! All concerts are free and family friendly!