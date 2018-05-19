Williamson County Symphony Orchestra 2017-2018 Season

When:

May 19, 2018

Where:

Old Settler's Park Lake Pavilion, 1001 Harrell Pkwy, Round Rock, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Williamson County Symphony Orchestra

John B. Gordon, Chairman of the Board

1007 Green Meadow

Round Rock, TX 78664

Music:

Classical, Pop

Activities:

Concert season

The Williamson County Symphony Orchestra a 501(c)(3) non-profit, founded to provide high quality and free performances to the residents in and around Williamson County, Texas. Concerts begin at 7:30pm. Many of our venues become standing room only, so come early for the best seats and closest parking! All concerts are free and family friendly!

