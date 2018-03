Wharton County Youth Fair and Exposition

When:

April 21, 2018 to April 28, 2018

Where:

FM 960 and 6036 FM

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Wharton County Youth Fair and Exposition

Cindy Blaha

P.O. Box 167 Glen Flora, TX 77443-0167

(979) 677-3350

Music:

Country, Tejano

Activities:

County fair, Rodeo

The Wharton County Youth Fair and Exposition events include a rodeo, dances, livestock show, carnival, arts and crafts, and a barbecue cookoff.

Event Website