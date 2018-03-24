Victoria Symphony 2017-2018 Season

When:

March 24, 2018

Where:

Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Victoria Symphony

2112 North Navarro; Victoria, TX 77901

(361) 576-4500

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Concert season

The Undisputed Masters with Christine Lamprea - The Undisputed Masters come together in this concert with works by Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, and Brahms. The famous Magic Flute Overture and Leonore Overture #3 will be performed along with San Antonio native Christine Lamprea, Cellist in Haydn's popular Concerto in C for cello and orchestra. Brahms amazing work using one of Haydn's themes ends the concert with his Variations on a Theme of Haydn. This is an all-star lineup of history's greatest composers all in one concert!

