Victoria Symphony 2017-2018 Season
When:
March 24, 2018
Where:
Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Victoria Symphony
2112 North Navarro; Victoria, TX 77901
(361) 576-4500
Music:
Classical
Activities:
Concert season
The Undisputed Masters with Christine Lamprea - The Undisputed Masters come together in this concert with works by Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, and Brahms. The famous Magic Flute Overture and Leonore Overture #3 will be performed along with San Antonio native Christine Lamprea, Cellist in Haydn's popular Concerto in C for cello and orchestra. Brahms amazing work using one of Haydn's themes ends the concert with his Variations on a Theme of Haydn. This is an all-star lineup of history's greatest composers all in one concert!