Victoria Symphony 2017-2018 Season

When:

April 28, 2018

Where:

Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Victoria Symphony

2112 North Navarro; Victoria, TX 77901

(361) 576-4500

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Concert season

The Puzzle Master and the Cliburn Project - The Puzzle Master and the Cliburn Project closes our season with yet another American composer from the pre-war era in the flashy overture to his opera Amelia at the Ball followed by the massive Piano Concerto #2 by Rachmaninoff featuring, Daniel Hsu, Bronze Medal winner from the 2017 international Cliburn Piano Competition. Finally, one of the great puzzles in orchestral music will unfold before your eyes along with the answers in Elgar's Enigma Variations, arguably the most popular orchestral work from the UK.

Event Website