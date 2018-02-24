Victoria Symphony 2017-2018 Season
When:
February 24, 2018
Where:
Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Victoria Symphony
2112 North Navarro; Victoria, TX 77901
(361) 576-4500
Music:
Classical
Activities:
Concert season
American Folk Masters Adrienne Danrich, soprano, Timothy Jones, baritone, Prairie View A&M Choruses, Dr. A. Jan Taylor, director February 24, 2018 The American Folk Masters features our concert that pays tribute to Black History month. Afro-British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's sparkling concert opener Danse Negre is followed by William Grant Still's tuneful Afro-American Symphony. A concert presentation of George Gershwin's opera Porgy and Bess with soloists Adrienne Danrich, Soprano, Timothy Jones, baritone and choruses from Prairie View A&M, Dr. A Jan Taylor, director, will follow to close this unique concert.