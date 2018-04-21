Thoreau Woods Coffeehouse Spring 2018 Season

When:

April 21, 2018

Where:

Thoreau Woods Coffeehouse, 144 East Mosley Lane, Huntsville, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Thoreau Woods Coffeehouse

Pam Johnson

144 East Mosley Lane

Huntsville, TX 77340

(936) 661-6332

Music:

Folk/Acoustic

Activities:

Thoreau Woods Coffeehouse, located at 144 East Mosley in Huntsville, hosts eclectic blend of acoustic singer-songwriters in a smoke free, family friendly environment. Gourmet Fair Trade coffee and a variety of pastries and snacks are available during each show. The Spring 2018 Season includes: February 17: The Rough and Tumble with Andrew Sullivan opening; March 3: Andrew McKnight with Brittany Shane opening; April 21: Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds with Nancy Beaudette opening; May 19: Byrd & Street with Jordi Baizan opening.

