Thoreau Woods Coffeehouse Spring 2018 Season
February 17, 2018
Thoreau Woods Coffeehouse, 144 East Mosley Lane, Huntsville, TX
Thoreau Woods Coffeehouse
Pam Johnson
144 East Mosley Lane
Huntsville, TX 77340
(936) 661-6332
Folk/Acoustic
Thoreau Woods Coffeehouse, located at 144 East Mosley in Huntsville, hosts eclectic blend of acoustic singer-songwriters in a smoke free, family friendly environment. Gourmet Fair Trade coffee and a variety of pastries and snacks are available during each show. The Spring 2018 Season includes: February 17: The Rough and Tumble with Andrew Sullivan opening; March 3: Andrew McKnight with Brittany Shane opening; April 21: Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds with Nancy Beaudette opening; May 19: Byrd & Street with Jordi Baizan opening.