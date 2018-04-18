Thin Line Fest

When:

April 18, 2018 to April 22, 2018

Where:

100 W Hickory Street, Denton, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Thin Line Fest

Joshua Butler

207 West Hickory, Suite 311 Denton, TX 76205

(888) 893-4560

Music:

Activities:

Music festival, Film, Photography

Thin Line Fest is a blend of documentary film, multi-genre music, and photography: Texas' International Documentary Film Festival since 2007; one of Dallas / Fort Worth's largest music festivals since 2014; and the highly anticipated photography festival now in it's 4th year. The 11th Annual Thin Line Fest is April 18-22, 2018 and will be free to the public with VIP ticket options.

Event Website