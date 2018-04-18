Thin Line Fest
When:
April 18, 2018 to April 22, 2018
Where:
100 W Hickory Street, Denton, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Thin Line Fest
Joshua Butler
207 West Hickory, Suite 311 Denton, TX 76205
(888) 893-4560
Music:
Activities:
Music festival, Film, Photography
Thin Line Fest is a blend of documentary film, multi-genre music, and photography: Texas' International Documentary Film Festival since 2007; one of Dallas / Fort Worth's largest music festivals since 2014; and the highly anticipated photography festival now in it's 4th year. The 11th Annual Thin Line Fest is April 18-22, 2018 and will be free to the public with VIP ticket options.