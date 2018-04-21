The Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra Season - Vienna City of Music

April 21, 2018

Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX

Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra

P.O. Box 141446

Irving, TX 75014

(972) 252-4800

Classical

Concert season



The Garland Symphony Orchestra will continue with its fall performance of our 2017-18 Season, Vienna, City of music! This performance will feature a performance of Strauss Der Rosenkavalier Waltz Sequence No. 1, and Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D Major ("Titan").

