The Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra Season - Vienna City of Music
When:
April 21, 2018
Where:
Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra
P.O. Box 141446
Irving, TX 75014
(972) 252-4800
Music:
Classical
Activities:
Concert season
The Garland Symphony Orchestra will continue with its fall performance of our 2017-18 Season, Vienna, City of music! This performance will feature a performance of Strauss Der Rosenkavalier Waltz Sequence No. 1, and Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D Major ("Titan").