The Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra Season - Vienna City of Music

When:

December 28, 2017

Where:

Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra

P.O. Box 141446

Irving, TX 75014

(972) 252-4800

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Concert season



The Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra will continue with its fall performance of our 2017-18 Season, Vienna, City of Music! This performance will feature an appearance by Alex McDonald, Piano performing Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb Major. This concert will also feature: Beethoven Egmont Overture, Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C Minor, D. 417.

Event Website