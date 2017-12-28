The Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra Season - Vienna City of Music
December 28, 2017
Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX
Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra
Classical
Concert season
The Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra will continue with its fall performance of our 2017-18 Season, Vienna, City of Music! This performance will feature an appearance by Alex McDonald, Piano performing Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb Major. This concert will also feature: Beethoven Egmont Overture, Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C Minor, D. 417.