The Big Squeeze Accordion Contest, Houston Talent Showcase

When:

February 18, 2018

Where:

Multicultural Education and Counseling through the Arts [MECA], 1900 Kane Street, Houston, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Texas Folklife

1317 South Congress Avenue; Austin, TX 78704

(512) 441-9255

Music:

Cajun/Zydeco, Folk/Acoustic, Latin/Spanish, Polka, Tejano, Conjunto

Activities:

Music festival

Texas Folklife is looking for the best young squeezeboxers in the state. The Big Squeeze Accordion Contest 2018 will be in H-Town on Sunday, February 18. This showcase will emphasize conjunto, but all genres are welcome. The talent showcase is free and open to the public and will be held at Multicultural Education and Counseling through the Arts [MECA] on Sunday, February 18, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. (Contestants may register at 2:00 p.m.) Please contact Texas Folklife at www.texasfolklife.org or (512) 441-9255 to reserve your place and showcase your talent!