The Big Squeeze Accordion Contest, Houston Talent Showcase

When:

February 17, 2018

Where:

Café 4212, 4212 Almeda Road, Houston, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Texas Folklife

1317 South Congress Avenue; Austin, TX 78704

(512) 441-9255

Music:

Cajun/Zydeco, Folk/Acoustic, Latin/Spanish, Polka, Tejano

Activities:

Music festival

Texas Folklife is looking for the best young squeezeboxers in the state. The Big Squeeze Accordion Contest 2018 will be in H-Town on Saturday, February 17. This showcase will emphasize zydeco, but all genres are welcome. The talent showcase is free and open to the public and will be held at Café 4212 on Saturday, February 17, from 3:00-5:30 p.m. (Contestants may register at 2:00 p.m.) Please contact Texas Folklife at www.texasfolklife.org or (512) 441-9255 to reserve your place and showcase your talent!