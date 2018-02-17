The Big Squeeze Accordion Contest, Houston Talent Showcase
When:
February 17, 2018
Where:
Café 4212, 4212 Almeda Road, Houston, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Texas Folklife
1317 South Congress Avenue; Austin, TX 78704
(512) 441-9255
Music:
Cajun/Zydeco, Folk/Acoustic, Latin/Spanish, Polka, Tejano
Activities:
Music festival
Texas Folklife is looking for the best young squeezeboxers in the state. The Big Squeeze Accordion Contest 2018 will be in H-Town on Saturday, February 17. This showcase will emphasize zydeco, but all genres are welcome. The talent showcase is free and open to the public and will be held at Café 4212 on Saturday, February 17, from 3:00-5:30 p.m. (Contestants may register at 2:00 p.m.) Please contact Texas Folklife at www.texasfolklife.org or (512) 441-9255 to reserve your place and showcase your talent!