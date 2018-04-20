Texas Yoga Conference and Music Festival

When:

April 20, 2018 to April 22, 2018

Where:

1320 W. 34th Street, Houston, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Texas Yoga Conference and Breathe the Cure

Jennifer Buergermeister

2724 Kipling Street #D130 Houston, TX 77098

(713) 539-7418

Music:

Folk/Acoustic, Jazz, Bhakti

Activities:

Music festival, Trade show/convention, Arts & Crafts, Yoga

The Texas Yoga Conference (TYC) brings some of the best yoga teachers and motivational speakers to Houston, offering a city retreat full of presentations, yoga classes for all levels, lectures and fun music concerts during three complete days in Houston.

Event Website