Texas Yoga Conference and Music Festival
When:
April 20, 2018 to April 22, 2018
Where:
1320 W. 34th Street, Houston, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Texas Yoga Conference and Breathe the Cure
Jennifer Buergermeister
2724 Kipling Street #D130 Houston, TX 77098
(713) 539-7418
Music:
Folk/Acoustic, Jazz, Bhakti
Activities:
Music festival, Trade show/convention, Arts & Crafts, Yoga
The Texas Yoga Conference (TYC) brings some of the best yoga teachers and motivational speakers to Houston, offering a city retreat full of presentations, yoga classes for all levels, lectures and fun music concerts during three complete days in Houston.