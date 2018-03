Texas Music Throwdown

When:

April 7, 2018

Where:

The Grand Palace, 314 Pruitt Rd., Spring, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Texas Music Throwdown

101-C N. Greenville Avenue, No. 55 Allen, TX 75002

(214) 295-4541

Music:

Country

Activities:

Music festival

The Texas Music Throwdown is a volunteer-driven music event, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Heroes on the Water.

Event Website