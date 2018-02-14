Texas Music Educators Association Annual Convention
When:
February 14, 2018 to February 17, 2018
Where:
Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, 200 E. Market Street, San Antonio, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Texas Music Educators Association
Robert Floyd, Executive Director
P.O. Box 140465
Austin, TX 78714-0465
(512) 452-0710 ext. 101
Music:
Big Band, Children's, Classical, Jazz, Concert bands, Orchestras, Choirs
Activities:
Trade show/convention
The annual TMEA Clinic/Convention is for current and future music educators and musicians. The convention features hundreds of professional development clinics, musical performances, and exhibit halls filled with top music industry representatives and more.