Texas Music Educators Association Annual Convention

When:

February 14, 2018 to February 17, 2018

Where:

Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, 200 E. Market Street, San Antonio, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Texas Music Educators Association

Robert Floyd, Executive Director

P.O. Box 140465

Austin, TX 78714-0465

(512) 452-0710 ext. 101

Music:

Big Band, Children's, Classical, Jazz, Concert bands, Orchestras, Choirs

Activities:

Trade show/convention

The annual TMEA Clinic/Convention is for current and future music educators and musicians. The convention features hundreds of professional development clinics, musical performances, and exhibit halls filled with top music industry representatives and more.

