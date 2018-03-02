Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering

When:

March 2, 2018 to March 3, 2018

Where:

Sul Ross State University, Highway 90 East, Alpine, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering Committee

P.O. Box 395, Alpine, TX 79831

(432) 837-5459

Music:

Cowboy, Music & Poetry

Activities:

Cowboy poetry, Cowboy Gear Auction The Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering features traditional cowboy music in most of the poetry and storytelling sessions. All music is live and performed on acoustical instruments by working cowboys. By working, we mean that at least part of their time and livelihood are or were at some time ranch related. Activities include cowboy church service with music. Confirmed acts: Don Cadden, Joel Nelson, Jack Sammon, Rod Taylor, Andy Hedges, Andy Wilkinson, , Jim Wilson, Karen McGuire, Jill Jones, and many more.

