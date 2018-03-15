Symphony Arlington Season - Vienna City of Music

When:

March 15, 2018

Where:

Arlington Music Hall, 224 North Center Street, Arlington, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Symphony Arlington

Bradley Walls, General Manager

P.O. Box 202051

Arlington, TX 76006

(817) 385-0484

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Concert season Join Symphony Arlington for its 2017-18 Season Premiere of Vienna, City of Music!

Rachel Kudo on Piano, performing:

Weber – Piano Concerto No. 2 in Eb Major

This concert will also feature:

GOLDMARK Im Fruhling

WOLF Suite from Der Corregidor

