Symphony Arlington Season - Vienna City of Music
When:
March 15, 2018
Where:
Arlington Music Hall, 224 North Center Street, Arlington, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Symphony Arlington
Bradley Walls, General Manager
P.O. Box 202051
Arlington, TX 76006
(817) 385-0484
Music:
Classical
Activities:
Concert season Join Symphony Arlington for its 2017-18 Season Premiere of Vienna, City of Music!
Rachel Kudo on Piano, performing:
Weber – Piano Concerto No. 2 in Eb Major
This concert will also feature:
GOLDMARK Im Fruhling
WOLF Suite from Der Corregidor