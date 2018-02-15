Symphony Arlington Season - Vienna City of Music
When:
February 15, 2018
Where:
Arlington Music Hall, 224 North Center Street, Arlington, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Symphony Arlington
Bradley Walls, General Manager
P.O. Box 202051
Arlington, TX 76006
(817) 385-0484
Music:
Classical
Activities:
Concert season Join Symphony Arlington for its 2017-18 Season Premiere of Vienna, City of Music!
Scott Stratton on Trombone, performing:
GRONDAHL – Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra
This concert will also feature:
CIMAROSA Overture to II Matrimonio Segreto
CAPPS Music for a Western
Plus the Annual Movie Scores Quiz!
Program is subject to change.