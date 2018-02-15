Texas Music Office
Symphony Arlington Season - Vienna City of Music

When:

February 15, 2018

Where:

Arlington Music Hall, 224 North Center Street, Arlington, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Symphony Arlington
Bradley Walls, General Manager
P.O. Box 202051
Arlington, TX 76006
(817) 385-0484

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Concert season Join Symphony Arlington for its 2017-18 Season Premiere of Vienna, City of Music!
Scott Stratton on Trombone, performing:
GRONDAHL – Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra
This concert will also feature:
CIMAROSA Overture to II Matrimonio Segreto
CAPPS Music for a Western
Plus the Annual Movie Scores Quiz!
Program is subject to change.

