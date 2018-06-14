Summer Showcase
When:
June 14, 2018
Where:
Buddy Holly Center, 1801 Crickets Ave., Lubbock, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Buddy Holly Center
1801 Crickets Ave
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 775-3560
Music:
Bluegrass, Country, Cowboy, Jazz, Mariachi, Regional Mexican, Rock, Rockabilly, Tejano
Activities:
Concert season
Summer Showcase is a concert series held in the Meadows Courtyard of the Buddy Holly Center weekly from May through September. Summer Showcase features regional musicians, and the series provides area songwriters a forum to present their original compositions to a receptive and diverse Lubbock audience. Showcases are traditionally held on Thursday evenings from 5:30 - 7:30pm and are free to the public.