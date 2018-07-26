Summer Showcase

When:

July 26, 2018

Where:

Buddy Holly Center, 1801 Crickets Ave., Lubbock, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Buddy Holly Center

1801 Crickets Ave

Lubbock, TX 79401

(806) 775-3560

Music:

Bluegrass, Country, Cowboy, Jazz, Mariachi, Regional Mexican, Rock, Rockabilly, Tejano

Activities:

Concert season

Summer Showcase is a concert series held in the Meadows Courtyard of the Buddy Holly Center weekly from May through September. Summer Showcase features regional musicians, and the series provides area songwriters a forum to present their original compositions to a receptive and diverse Lubbock audience. Showcases are traditionally held on Thursday evenings from 5:30 - 7:30pm and are free to the public.

Event Website