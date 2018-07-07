Summer in the Park, Concert Series

When:

July 7, 2018

Where:

San Marcos Plaza, 206 North CM Allen Parkway, San Marcos, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

San Marcos Performing Arts Association

P.O. Box 651

San Marcos, TX 78666

(512) 739-7240

Music:

Big Band, Bluegrass, Classical, Country, Folk/Acoustic, Jazz, Rock, Rockabilly, Tejano

Activities:

Concert season

The most beautiful music you’ve never heard. This is the essence of the St. Cecilia Music Series. SCMS aims to fill in the blanks between Buxtehude and Bach. Between Dufay and Dandrieu. Between Monteverdi and Marcello. After a single performance from St. Cecilia, you’ll know that beyond all the composers you’ve already heard rest scores of other unknown or under-known artists of equal and sometimes greater talent. SCMS focuses on this music between the lines of history in hopes of offering a more complete, authentic story of early music. Paolo Pandolo, viola da gamba presents “Paris 1689” “So virtuos wie Paganini” (As great a virtuoso as Paganini) Basellandschaftliche Zeitung …so fascinating, as interpreters provide the richest differentiation on all levels… this affect-filled music, “speaks” to the listener from the first to the last note with the utmost wordless eloquence..” Rondo Magazin “…he creates the most beautiful gamba sound you’ve ever heard — a singing tone that never loses its line even when the line is decorated with an efflorescence of the most fantastic fingerings. For another, he’s an extremely expressive player. Even the most dazzling virtuosity seems interior.” The Boston Phoenix

