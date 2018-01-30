String Fling
When:
January 30, 2018
Where:
Civic Center Theatre, Mac Davis Lane & Avenue O, Lubbock, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Lubbock Independent School District Department of Fine Arts
Dr. Christopher Anderson, Director of Fine Arts
1628 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 219-0330
Music:
Classical, Pop
Activities:
Music festival
The Lubbock ISD String Fling is the premier event in West Texas to showcase the Public School Orchestra. Orchestra students from 4 High Schools and 9 Middle Schools display their talent in an event that culminates with a Massed Orchestra of all Lubbock ISD orchestra students.