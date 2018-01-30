String Fling

When:

January 30, 2018

Where:

Civic Center Theatre, Mac Davis Lane & Avenue O, Lubbock, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Lubbock Independent School District Department of Fine Arts

Dr. Christopher Anderson, Director of Fine Arts

1628 19th Street

Lubbock, TX 79401

(806) 219-0330

Music:

Classical, Pop

Activities:

Music festival

The Lubbock ISD String Fling is the premier event in West Texas to showcase the Public School Orchestra. Orchestra students from 4 High Schools and 9 Middle Schools display their talent in an event that culminates with a Massed Orchestra of all Lubbock ISD orchestra students.