South by Southwest Music and Media Conference (SXSW)

When:

March 9, 2018 to March 18, 2018

Where:

Austin Convention Center, 500 East First Street, Austin, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

South By Southwest, Inc.

Roland Swenson

P.O. Box 685289, Austin, TX 78765

(512) 467-7979

Music:

A cappella, Ambient, Americana, Big Band, Bluegrass, Cajun/Zydeco, Children's, Classical, Country, Cover/Tribute, EDM, Folk/Acoustic, Gospel, Jazz, Latin/Spanish, Mariachi, Metal, New Age, Polka, Pop, Punk, Soul/R&B, Rap/Hip Hop, Reggae, Regional Mexican, Rock, Rockabilly, Tejano, Western Swing, World Beat

Activities:

Music festival, Trade show/convention

The South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conferences & Festivals offer the unique convergence of original music, independent films, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth alike, SXSW® is the premier destination for discovery. Year after year, the event is a launching pad for new creative content. New media presentations, music showcases and film screenings provide buzz-generating exposure for creators and compelling entertainment for audiences. Conference panel discussions present a forum for learning, business activity thrives at the Trade Shows and global networking opportunities abound. Intellectual and creative intermingling among industry leaders continues to spark new ideas and carve the path for the future of each ever-evolving field, long after the events’ conclusion.

Event Website