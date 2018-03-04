Society of Texas Entertainment Professionals (STEP) Conference
When:
March 4, 2018 to March 5, 2018
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Society of Texas Entertainment Professionals
C.W. Kendall
6610 Grant Drive
Richmond, TX 77469
(817) 552-9200
Activities:
Trade show/convention
Join us March 4 & 5, 2018 for the STEP Conference & Showcase at The Boardwalk Inn. Just 20 miles from downtown Houston, and nestled in the center of the Kemah Boardwalk in Kemah, Texas, this boutique, waterfront hotel offers you the feeling of an elegant seaside getaway while keeping you right in the middle of all the fun.