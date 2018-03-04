Society of Texas Entertainment Professionals (STEP) Conference

When:

March 4, 2018 to March 5, 2018

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Society of Texas Entertainment Professionals

C.W. Kendall

6610 Grant Drive

Richmond, TX 77469

(817) 552-9200

Activities:

Trade show/convention

Join us March 4 & 5, 2018 for the STEP Conference & Showcase at The Boardwalk Inn. Just 20 miles from downtown Houston, and nestled in the center of the Kemah Boardwalk in Kemah, Texas, this boutique, waterfront hotel offers you the feeling of an elegant seaside getaway while keeping you right in the middle of all the fun.

