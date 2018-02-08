Slim Fest thRee
When:
February 8, 2018 to February 11, 2018
Where:
Terlingua Ghost Town, Terlingua, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Far Out Booking
Jeff and Sharron Gavin
P.O. Box 575
Terlingua, TX 78952
(830) 739-6986
Music:
Bluegrass, Country, Jazz, Viper & Psychedelic Rock
Activities:
Music festival
Slim Fest thRee will take place in Terlingua, Texas at the legendary Starlight Theatre. What's better than a legendary star being honored in a legendary venue? Slim (Richey, if you didn't know) loved playing The Starlight and we're thrilled they are again partnering with Slim Fest thRee! Things will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 8th at 5 p.m. with Amy Sue Berlin and Jacob Alan Jaeger. Anyone and everyone is welcome, free of charge, on Thursday. Friday and Saturday nights will be exclusive to Slim Festivarians and will feature music by Carolyn Wonderland; Guy Forsyth's Hot Nut Riveters; The Alan Munde Band; Dana Louise & The Glorious Birds; The Jitterbug Vipers, Doug Moreland and the Flying Armadillos, and more... Advance tickets for Friday and Saturday are $75 for the weekend or $40 per night. Then, on Sunday, the day will start with Gospel Brunch and The Alan Munde Band at 11 a.m. at The Starlight. Again, anyone and everyone is welcome. That evening, starting at 5, there will be an Open Mic. In between Brunch and the Open Mic, we'll be taking it out to "The Porch" in front of the Terlingua Trading Company which was one of Slim's favorite places to play music.Back to the event calendar