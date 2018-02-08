Slim Fest thRee

When:

February 8, 2018 to February 11, 2018

Where:

Terlingua Ghost Town, Terlingua, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Far Out Booking

Jeff and Sharron Gavin

P.O. Box 575

Terlingua, TX 78952

(830) 739-6986

Music:

Bluegrass, Country, Jazz, Viper & Psychedelic Rock

Activities:

Music festival

Slim Fest thRee will take place in Terlingua, Texas at the legendary Starlight Theatre. What's better than a legendary star being honored in a legendary venue? Slim (Richey, if you didn't know)​ loved playing The Starlight and we're thrilled they are again partnering with Slim Fest ​thRee​! Things will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 8th at 5 p.m. with Amy Sue Berlin and Jacob Alan Jaeger. Anyone and everyone is welcome, free of charge, on Thursday​. Friday and Saturday nights will be exclusive to Slim Festivarians and will feature music by ​Carolyn Wonderland; Guy Forsyth's Hot Nut Riveters; The Alan Munde Band; Dana Louise & The Glorious Birds; The Jitterbug Vipers, Doug Moreland and the Flying Armadillos, and more... Advance tickets for Friday and Saturday are $75 for the weekend or $40 per night. Then, on Sunday, the day will start with Gospel Brunch ​and The Alan Munde Band ​at 11 a.m. at The Starlight. Again, anyone and everyone is welcome. ​That evening, starting at 5, there will be an Open Mic. In between Brunch and the Open Mic, we'll be taking it out to "The Porch​"​ in front of the Terlingua Trading Company which​ was one of Slim's favorite places to play music.

