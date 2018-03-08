Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show
When:
March 8, 2018 to March 18, 2018
Where:
Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show Grounds, 1000 North Texas, Mercedes, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show
D.J. Wernecke, General Manager
1000 North Texas Avenue, Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2456
Music:
Country
Activities:
County fair, Rodeo, Parade, Carnival, Concessions
The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show, Inc. chartered in 1940, is a nonprofit organization. Its purpose is to help educate and develop young people, particularly in the Lower Rio Grande Valley of Texas, in the care, grooming, management, showing and marketing of livestock. Funds to operate the Show come solely from donations, revenues realized from gate, carnival receipts, commercial exhibit rental, entry and concession fees. Hundreds of volunteers from throughout Hidalgo, Cameron, Willacy and Starr Counties, working without any financial compensation whatsoever, make the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show possible.