Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show

When:

March 8, 2018 to March 18, 2018

Where:

Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show Grounds, 1000 North Texas, Mercedes, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show

D.J. Wernecke, General Manager

1000 North Texas Avenue, Mercedes, TX 78570

(956) 565-2456

Music:

Country

Activities:

County fair, Rodeo, Parade, Carnival, Concessions

The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show, Inc. chartered in 1940, is a nonprofit organization. Its purpose is to help educate and develop young people, particularly in the Lower Rio Grande Valley of Texas, in the care, grooming, management, showing and marketing of livestock. Funds to operate the Show come solely from donations, revenues realized from gate, carnival receipts, commercial exhibit rental, entry and concession fees. Hundreds of volunteers from throughout Hidalgo, Cameron, Willacy and Starr Counties, working without any financial compensation whatsoever, make the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show possible.

Event Website