Rio Frio Fest
When:
March 14, 2018 to March 17, 2018
Where:
House Pasture Cattle Company, 2 River Road Concan, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Dickson Productions
John Dickson
2110 W Slaughter Lane, Suite 107, No. 164, Austin, TX 78737
(512) 295-3300
Music:
Americana, Bluegrass, Blues, Country, Folk/Acoustic, Rock
Activities:
Music festival
Featuring William Clark Green, Wade Bowen, Koe Wetzel, Dalton Domino, Mike Ryan, Read Southall, Kody West, Kevin Fowler, Randall King, Cody Canada, Bri Bagwell, Max Stalling, Clay Hollis, Mario Flores, Back in Black, Gage Frank, And more to be announced!