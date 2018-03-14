Rio Frio Fest

When:

March 14, 2018 to March 17, 2018

Where:

House Pasture Cattle Company, 2 River Road Concan, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Dickson Productions

John Dickson

2110 W Slaughter Lane, Suite 107, No. 164, Austin, TX 78737

(512) 295-3300

Music:

Americana, Bluegrass, Blues, Country, Folk/Acoustic, Rock

Activities:

Music festival

Featuring William Clark Green, Wade Bowen, Koe Wetzel, Dalton Domino, Mike Ryan, Read Southall, Kody West, Kevin Fowler, Randall King, Cody Canada, Bri Bagwell, Max Stalling, Clay Hollis, Mario Flores, Back in Black, Gage Frank, And more to be announced!

Event Website