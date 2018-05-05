Pecan Street Festival

When:

May 5, 2018 to May 6, 2018

Where:

East Sixth Street, Between Congress and IH-35, Austin, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Special Events Management Group, LLC.

Luis Zapata, Executive Producer

501 North Interstate Highway 35, Suite 205 Austin, TX 78702

(512) 574-6153

Music:

Country, Folk/Acoustic, Rock, Tejano

Activities:

Music festival, Arts & Crafts. Performing Arts

The Pecan Street Festival is a FREE, bi-annual juried arts and crafts festival held on historic 6th Street in Austin, Texas every first weekend in May and every last weekend in September. The show proudly features over 275 artisan vendors from all over the world who display and sell homemade art and craft work. Festival goers can find a variety of art mediums including paintings, sculpture, woodwork, mixed media, metalwork, photography, apparel, digital prints, glass art, stonework, pottery, knitting, ceramics, candles, fine art, one-off furniture, jewelry, home decor, leather goods, games, and other useful and whimsical household items. Like Austin itself, Pecan Street Festival attendees are diverse. Some come to buy art. Some come for the food, others for the music, but they all come to take part in a tradition that is 100% Austin and has been known for the last 30 +years as a great way to spend a weekend. The festival has been managed by Special Events Live since 2006.

Event Website