Outlaws and Legends Music Fest

When:

March 23, 2018 to March 24, 2018

Where:

Outlaws and Legends Music Fest, 3350 North Clack Street, Abilene, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Backporch Productions, LLC

Mark Powell

4318 La Hacienda Drive

Abilene, TX 79602

(325) 260-6054

Music:

Country, Folk/Acoustic, Rock, Rockabilly, Western Swing

Activities:

Music festival

Outlaws & Legends Music Festival features the most prolific names in Country & Texas Country Music on one stage than any other festival in the state. 24 bands/artists take the stage and (or) the after-show fire pit sessions. Legendary country music icons paired with Texas Music troubadours. RVs, Tailgates, VIP packages, and skyboxes available. Bring your own cooler. Proceeds of Outlaws & Legends benefits the Ben Richey Boys Ranch in Abilene Texas.

