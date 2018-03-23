Outlaws and Legends Music Fest
When:
March 23, 2018 to March 24, 2018
Where:
Outlaws and Legends Music Fest, 3350 North Clack Street, Abilene, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Backporch Productions, LLC
Mark Powell
4318 La Hacienda Drive
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 260-6054
Music:
Country, Folk/Acoustic, Rock, Rockabilly, Western Swing
Activities:
Music festival
Outlaws & Legends Music Festival features the most prolific names in Country & Texas Country Music on one stage than any other festival in the state. 24 bands/artists take the stage and (or) the after-show fire pit sessions. Legendary country music icons paired with Texas Music troubadours. RVs, Tailgates, VIP packages, and skyboxes available. Bring your own cooler. Proceeds of Outlaws & Legends benefits the Ben Richey Boys Ranch in Abilene Texas.