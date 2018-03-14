Nederland Heritage Festival
When:
March 14, 2018 to March 19, 2018
Where:
Main Street, Nederland, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Nederland Heritage Festival Foundation, Inc.
Shannon Hemby, Manager
P.O. Box 1176
Nederland, TX 77627
(409) 724-2269
Music:
Cajun/Zydeco, Country, Jazz, Rock
Activities:
County fair, Singing contests, Arts & Crafts, Car Show, Cook-off
Nederland Heritage Festival is a homecoming, six-day block party with every civic organization involved. We are the last free festival in Southeast Texas. Every night there is a different type of music, from Cajun, R&B, and country, to rock and roll. Activities include booths, a crafts market, chili cook-off, petting zoo, free entertainment, motorcycle show, carnival, and the best food in Southeast Texas (all homemade).Back to the event calendar