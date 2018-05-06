Musical Evenings at San Fernando Cathedral

May 6, 2018

San Fernando Cathedral, 115 Main Plaza, San Antonio, TX

Musical Bridges Around the World

23705 Interstate Highway 10 West, No. 101, San Antonio, TX 78257

(210) 464-1534

Classical

Concert season

The Musical Evenings at San Fernando Cathedral are free and open to the public. The Musical Evenings will feature one of a kind musical collaborations. These wonderful performances will take place in the oldest cathedral in the nation, in the heart of downtown San Antonio. All listeners are invited to meet the artists at the catered dessert reception following every concert. May 6 - HAPPY 20TH BIRTHDAY MUSICAL BRIDGES!!! Join us in celebrating our 20th Birthday with Founder’s piano duo AleAnya and all-time favorites International Tchaikovsky Competition Bronze medalist cellist Boris Andrianov and guitarist Dmitry Illarionov, the winner of twelve International guitar competitions including The Twentieth International Guitar Foundation of America Solo Guitar Competition in Miami, Florida. Andrianov’s passion and fervor translate into flawless application and dazzling performance while Illarionov is hailed by Guitarist (Russian Guitar Magazine #1 2002) “It was an inspiring musical performance of the artist for whom no technical obstacles exist…”

