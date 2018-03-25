Musical Evenings at San Fernando Cathedral

When:

March 25, 2018

Where:

San Fernando Cathedral, 115 Main Plaza, San Antonio, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Musical Bridges Around the World

23705 Interstate Highway 10 West, No. 101, San Antonio, TX 78257

(210) 464-1534

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Concert season

The Musical Evenings at San Fernando Cathedral are free and open to the public. The Musical Evenings will feature one of a kind musical collaborations. These wonderful performances will take place in the oldest cathedral in the nation, in the heart of downtown San Antonio. All listeners are invited to meet the artists at the catered dessert reception following every concert. March 25 - KEYS IN THE WIND: Young but mindful SoundMind will be joined by Svetlana Smolina, who has performed with orchestras and in recitals worldwide. Notable appearances with orchestras include Mariinsky Orchestra at Carnegie Hall, New York Philharmonic at Avery Fisher, St.Petersburg, Philharmonic, Orchestra National de France, Odessa and Nizhny Novgorod Philharmonic. Graduates of Yale and Manhattan Schools of music, SoundMind, an ensemble of five winds, showcases the kaleidoscopic and genre-blending capabilities of wind instruments. SoundMind was honored to be the first ensemble presented through the Purchase College Conservatory of Music’s Alumni Series.

Event Website