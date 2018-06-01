Mitch and Artha Wright Concerts-In-The Park Series

When:

June 1, 2018 to June 2, 2018

Where:

1100 S Friendswood Dr, Friendswood, TX 77546

About the Event:

Event Producer:

City of Friendswood

James Toney, Director of Parks and Recreation

910 South Friendswood Drive Friendswood, TX 77546-4856

(281) 996-3220

Music:

Children's, Country, Soul/R&B, Rock

Activities:

Face Painting, Children Games/Activities, Bounce Houses and Slides

Summer concert series in the heart of Friendswood, TX. Cool summer nights and beautiful Stevenson Park provide the back drop for the annual, family tradition.

Event Website