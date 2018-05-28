Memorial Day Public Concert at the Capitol Rotunda

When:

May 28, 2018

Where:

Texas State Capitol Rotunda, 1100 N Congress Ave, Austin, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

A Cappella Texas Chorus

Ed Perron, Chapter Secretary

P.O. Box 181075 Austin, TX 78718-1075

(512) 953-7664

Music:

Classical, A Cappella, Barbershop

Activities:

Community Sing-along

The Memorial Day Public Concert at the Capitol Rotunda will offer a free public concert performed by quartets and chorus of the Austin Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Music will include patriotic, spiritual, and Americana selections. Audience participation in sing-along is encouraged.

Event Website