Memorial Day Public Concert at the Capitol Rotunda
When:
May 28, 2018
Where:
Texas State Capitol Rotunda, 1100 N Congress Ave, Austin, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
A Cappella Texas Chorus
Ed Perron, Chapter Secretary
P.O. Box 181075 Austin, TX 78718-1075
(512) 953-7664
Music:
Classical, A Cappella, Barbershop
Activities:
Community Sing-along
The Memorial Day Public Concert at the Capitol Rotunda will offer a free public concert performed by quartets and chorus of the Austin Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Music will include patriotic, spiritual, and Americana selections. Audience participation in sing-along is encouraged.