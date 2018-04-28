Lynn Harrell Concerto Competition
When:
April 28, 2018
Where:
Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora Street, Dallas, TX 75201
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Jamie Allen, Director of Education
2301 Flora Street, Suite 300 Dallas, TX 75201
(214) 871-4019
Music:
Classical
Activities:
Awards show, Competition
The Lynn Harrell Concerto Competition identifies and encourages the highest level of musical talent in the south central United States. The competition for Strings & Piano is open to applicants between the ages of 8-18 (inclusive) who reside in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, or Arkansas. Winners of the competition receive substantial scholarships for further music study, with the first place winner also earning an invitation to perform as a soloist with the Dallas Symphony at a later date.