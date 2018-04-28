Lynn Harrell Concerto Competition

When:

April 28, 2018

Where:

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora Street, Dallas, TX 75201

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Jamie Allen, Director of Education

2301 Flora Street, Suite 300 Dallas, TX 75201

(214) 871-4019

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Awards show, Competition

The Lynn Harrell Concerto Competition identifies and encourages the highest level of musical talent in the south central United States. The competition for Strings & Piano is open to applicants between the ages of 8-18 (inclusive) who reside in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, or Arkansas. Winners of the competition receive substantial scholarships for further music study, with the first place winner also earning an invitation to perform as a soloist with the Dallas Symphony at a later date.

Event Website