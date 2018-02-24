Lunar New Year Houston

When:

February 24, 2018 to February 25, 2018

Where:

Viet Hoa Center, 8300 Sam Houston Parkway South, Houston, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Houston's Asian American Festival Association

Glenda Joe

1714 Tannehill Drive

Houston, TX 77008

(713) 861-8270

Music:

Classical, Folk/Acoustic, Asian ethnic

Activities:

Arts, Lion Dance, and Firecrackers

Houston's Annual Asian-American Festival is a Pan-Asian cultural arts festival featuring dance, music, martial arts, theatre, puppetry and much more.

Event Website