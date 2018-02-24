Lunar New Year Houston
When:
February 24, 2018 to February 25, 2018
Where:
Viet Hoa Center, 8300 Sam Houston Parkway South, Houston, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Houston's Asian American Festival Association
Glenda Joe
1714 Tannehill Drive
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 861-8270
Music:
Classical, Folk/Acoustic, Asian ethnic
Activities:
Arts, Lion Dance, and Firecrackers
Houston's Annual Asian-American Festival is a Pan-Asian cultural arts festival featuring dance, music, martial arts, theatre, puppetry and much more.Back to the event calendar