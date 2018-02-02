Little Carver Intimate Series

When:

February 2, 2018

Where:

Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 North Hackberry, San Antonio, TX

About the Event:





Event Producer:

Carver Community Cultural Center

Teresa Vasquez-Romero

226 North Hackberry

San Antonio, TX 78202

(210) 207-2234

Music:

Jazz, Latin/Spanish, Soul/R&B

Activities:

Concert season

The season is packed with its signature blend of multicultural and multidisciplinary performances. Features include a tribute to Joni Mitchell, Nina Simone and Abbey Lincoln; two of Philadelphia's trademark dance companies; a Cuban-born, multi-instrumentalist and the return of the Little Carver Intimate Series. Included as part of season is the Carver's new look with its historically appropriate Art Deco facade and an upgraded streetscape featuring state-of-the-art LED illumination. The 2017-2018 Season welcomes the return of the Little Carver Intimate Series. These 4 performances feature some of San Antonio's finest artists.

BILLYRAY SHEPPARD Friday, February 2, 2018 p.m. San Antonio's premier smooth jazz artist BillyRay Sheppard, has been shaking up the city and filling the streets with beautiful music since the 80's. His musical roots run deep with earliest experiences in Blues, R & B, Reggae, Latin, Tejano and Country bands. His love for music has kept him grounded and his love for jazz keeps him performing. Billy Ray will fill the Little Carver with his soulful saxophone.

