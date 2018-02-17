La Follia Austin Baroque 2017 -2018 Concert Season

When:

February 17, 2018

Where:

Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 2111 Alexander Ave, Austin, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

La Follia Austin Baroque

P.O. Box 29773, Austin, TX 78755

(512) 879-6404

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Concert season

La Follia is going Back to Bach: five concerts featuring exclusively the music of perhaps the greatest composer in Western music: Johann Sebastian Bach. Experience the music of the Master in depth, performed with period instruments and performance practices he used. Cantatas performed as Bach performed them. We perform 3 Bach cantatas in the manner we now know he typically performed them: using minimal orchestra and one-on-a-part chorus. The resulting transparency and flexibility is astonishing. Featured is the famous solo cantata Ich habe genug with Gil Zilkha, bass. James Andrewes, frequent director for the Bach Cantata Project in Bloomington, Indiana, leads La Follia.

