La Follia Austin Baroque 2017 -2018 Concert Season

When:

April 7, 2018

Where:

Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 2111 Alexander Ave, Austin, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

La Follia Austin Baroque

P.O. Box 29773, Austin, TX 78755

(512) 879-6404

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Concert season

La Follia is going Back to Bach: five concerts featuring exclusively the music of perhaps the greatest composer in Western music: Johann Sebastian Bach. Experience the music of the Master in depth, performed with period instruments and performance practices he used. Concertos by Bach, with Anton Nel. The incomparable Anton Nel performs on harpsichord in the Triple Concerto and the E major concerto. Stephen Redfield, concertmaster, performs the A minor violin concerto.

