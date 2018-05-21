KNBT 92.1 Americana Music Jam

When:

May 21, 2018

Where:

Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road New Braunfels, TX 78130

About the Event:

Event Producer:

KNBT FM 92.1 Radio New Braunfels and Gruene Hall



1540 Loop 337 North New Braunfels, TX 78130

(830) 625-7311

Music:

Americana, Country, Folk/Acoustic, Rock

Activities:

Music festival

Gruene Hall will once again play host to KNBT 92.1 FM's annual celebration of Americana music, featuring the top artists of the genre on two stages. KNBT 92.1 FM Radio New Braunfels and Gruene Hall will host over a dozen top-notch musical acts and artists at the Americana Music Jam, to be held Sunday, May 17th starting at 12:30pm and lasting throughout the day. Over the past fifteen years, the partnership between Gruene Hall and KNBT 92.1 FM has raised funds for many local charities.

