Kerrville Folk Festival

When:

May 24, 2018 to June 10, 2018

Where:

Quiet Valley Ranch, 3876 Medina Hwy Kerrville, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Kerrville Folk Festival Foundation, Inc.

Mary Muse, Executive Director

P.O. Box 291466 Kerrville, TX 78029

(830) 257-3600

Music:

Americana, Bluegrass, Children's, Country, Folk/Acoustic, Jazz, Reggae, Rockabilly

Activities:

Music festival, Songwriting contests, 80 Crafts Booths, Music Business Seminars, Teachers Professional Development Program

The Kerrville Folk Festival is perhaps the best known of all Texas music festivals. Stretching over 18 days, the festival features more than 120 accomplished international, national and regional songwriters. The festival includes: ten evening concerts, eight Sundown concerts, three New Folk concerts, six Children's concerts, Blues Project, special concerts at Threadgill Theater, campfire singing, food, camping plus song writing, and a Music in Schools Program for teachers. If you are an artist and would like to submit material for consideration, please email a link to your EPK to Dalis Allen, Festival Producer at booking@kerrville-music.com. Please be advised that the Kerrville Music Festivals are technically Songwriters Festivals, therefore all those making submissions must write and perform their own original (and excellent) material. The musical genres for our festivals are not specific. Although we are called a "Folk Festival", we offer everything from singer / songwriters, to blues, country, Americana, acoustic rock, jazz, bluegrass, Celtic, and even reggae. Please keep in mind that in most cases artists must have been seen Live by our producer in order to be considered for the festival. The best way to get your songs heard more quickly is to enter the "Grassy Hill New Folk" Songwriting Competition. The contest is held each year at the Spring Festival. Advertising: advertising@kerrville-music.com, Festival Crafts Booths: crafts@kerrville-music.com, General Information: info@kerrville-music.com, Festival Volunteering: visit www.KerrStaff.org

Event Website