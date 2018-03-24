Jerry Jeff Walker Texas Bash Weekend

When:

March 24, 2018 to March 25, 2018

Where:

Paramount Theater / Gruene Hall, Austin and New Braunfels, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Tried & True Music

Susan Walker

P.O. Box 39

Austin, TX 78767

(512) 477-0036

Music:

Country

Plan on the Paramount show to be a really good, listening, story telling JJ show that he does so well. To tell you the truth, it means a lot that we had so much feedback from you fans not wanting the Paramount show to end. You enjoy that show, you have fun there, and that's what matters. After the show, please plan to join us across the street at the lovely Driskill hotel for our always lively after party. Cash bar, great music provided by Conrad and friends and a silent auction benefiting the Tried and True Foundation.

Event Website