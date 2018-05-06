Indian Classical Music Circle of Austin 2018 Spring Season
When:
May 6, 2018
Where:
Bates Recital Hall, 2406 Robert Dedman Drive, Austin, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Indian Classical Music Circle of Austin (ICMCA)
P.O. Box 203454; Austin, TX 78720-3454
(512) 895-9524
Music:
Classical, World Beat
Activities:
Concert season
Featuring VIOLIN VIRTUOSOS GANESH AND KUMARESH. The Indian Classical Music Circle of Austin (ICMCA) a Non-Profit 501©(3) organization, was founded first in 1975, and then revived again in 1991 by music-lovers in Austin, TX, with the mission of bringing the very best of Indian classical music and dance to Central Texas. Since 1991, ICMCA has organized 100+ concerts in Austin, with cumulative attendance at events exceeding 40,000. Our performers are typically Indian classical musicians/dancers touring the US. In addition to these concerts, we also occasionally feature chamber-music events that are free and open to the public, typically featuring a local, talented amateur artist. We also typically conduct free lecture demonstrations/workshops for the public 1-2 days before our concerts, or on the day of the concert some 30 minutes before the formal start.