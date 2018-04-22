Indian Classical Music Circle of Austin 2018 Spring Season

When:

April 22, 2018

Where:

TBD

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Indian Classical Music Circle of Austin (ICMCA)

P.O. Box 203454; Austin, TX 78720-3454

(512) 895-9524

Music:

Classical, World Beat

Activities:

Concert season

Featuring MAESTRO RAHUL SHARMA (SANTOOR) AND PT. ADITYA KALYANPUR (TABLA). The Indian Classical Music Circle of Austin (ICMCA) a Non-Profit 501©(3) organization, was founded first in 1975, and then revived again in 1991 by music-lovers in Austin, TX, with the mission of bringing the very best of Indian classical music and dance to Central Texas. Since 1991, ICMCA has organized 100+ concerts in Austin, with cumulative attendance at events exceeding 40,000. Our performers are typically Indian classical musicians/dancers touring the US. In addition to these concerts, we also occasionally feature chamber-music events that are free and open to the public, typically featuring a local, talented amateur artist. We also typically conduct free lecture demonstrations/workshops for the public 1-2 days before our concerts, or on the day of the concert some 30 minutes before the formal start.

Event Website