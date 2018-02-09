Hug-In & Valentine Ball

When:

February 9, 2018 to February 10, 2018

Where:

Luckenbach Texas, 412 Luckenbach Town Loop, Fredericksburg, TX

About the Event:





Event Producer:

Luckenbach Texas

Jamie Glover

412 Luckenbach Town Loop

Fredericksburg, TX 78624

(830) 997-3224

Music:

Country

Activities:

Annual Events

It's that time of year again for folks to get back to the basics of love, and you can do it here at our annual Hug-In and Valentine Ball! There will be live music, cold beer and plenty of boot scootin' to be had. Featuring Jesse Dayton on February 9 and Gary P. Nunn on February 10.

Event Website