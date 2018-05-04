Hill Country Run Motorcycle Rally

When:

May 4, 2018 to May 6, 2018

Where:

Fredericksburg, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Fredericksburg Optimist Club

Debbie Farquar

703 N Llano Fredericksburg, TX 78624

(830) 997-8515

Music:

Country, Jazz, Rock, Blues

Activities:

Music festival, Motorcycle Rally

Many biker activities are planned for the weekend, including: rides through the beautiful hill country, Cowboy Breakfasts, bike shows, brew & BBQ, live music and other surprises for participants attending. Rally information 830-997-8515 or visit www.hillcountryrun.com (A fund-raiser for the Optimist Club of Fredericksburg) Camping is encouraged so check out our website to register.

