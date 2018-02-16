Hill Country Acoustic Music Camp • Winter Camp

When:

February 16, 2018 to February 18, 2018

Where:

Mt.Wesley Conference Center, 610 Methodist Encampment Road, Kerrville, TX

About the Event:





Event Producer:

Hill Country Acoustic Music Camp

Bob Miller

P.O. Box 291574

Kerrville, TX 78029-1574

(830) 459-2120

Music:

Americana, Bluegrass, Country, Cowboy, Folk/Acoustic, Gospel, Cowboy

Activities:

Music Camp, Jam Sessions, Classroom Instruction

Summer HCAMP is a 3 day acoustic music camp. Our staff consists of world class musicians and teachers from around the United States. Guitar, Banjo, Fiddle, Mandolin, Bass and songwriting classes are offered. The camp is a residential camp located on the Mt. Wesley grounds. The camp classes focus on instrument skills with one formal jam class daily working with a group of similar skill levels playing among the different instruments.

Event Website