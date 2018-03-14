Heart of Texas Rockfest

When:

March 14, 2018 to March 16, 2018

Where:

6th Street Entertainment District, Austin, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

H.O.T.Q.B.M.F. Adam Brewer, Founder/Organizer

814 E 45th St, Austin, TX 78746

(512) 913-8889

Music:

Country, Folk/Acoustic, Pop, Punk, Rap/Hip Hop, Rock

Activities:

Music festival

The Heart of Texas Quadruple Bypass Music Festival aka Heart of Texas Rockfest features the best in unsigned talent that Austin and the surrounding southwest region have to offer, as well as some of the best indie artists from across America and beyond. Launched in March 2000, the first Heart of Texas Quadruple Bypass Music Festival started humbly with one venue and sixteen bands in downtown Austin. Now in its 18th year, the 2017 Heart of Texas Rock Fest will boast hundreds of indie acts in several nightclubs and bars and also on our enormous downtown outdoor stages. Motivated by the desire to support and promote the best yet-to-be discovered talent rising from the burgeoning Texas alternative rock scene, the event is strategically scheduled to coincide with Austin's annual South by Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Media, Film and Music Festival. Last year over 40,000 rockers came to our showcases!

Over 30,000 entertainment professionals and 200,000 people are expected to attend the ten days of interactive multi media, film, and music events, conferences, and trade shows in Austin. The 18th annual Heart of Texas Quadruple Bypass provides one more good excuse for music industry executives and cutting edge indie bands to come to Austin in March.

The Heart of Texas Rockfest has played host to Rock Legends and Hitmakers like Tom Morello, George Lynch, Blue October, Ghostland Observatory, Pepper, Bob Schneider and many more.

Every year a star is born and we continue to keep the event FREE and open to the public. NO $200 WRISTBAND REQUIRED.

The Heart of Texas Rockfest - Music For The People!

Event Website